SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Shares Down 3.9%

Shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) were down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.64 and last traded at $16.64. Approximately 46 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 241,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.31.

SIBN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on SI-BONE from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SI-BONE from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on SI-BONE from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on SI-BONE to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.57.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 7.91 and a current ratio of 8.90.

SI-BONE ( NASDAQ:SIBN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.05). SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 51.84% and a negative net margin of 69.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 1,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total value of $29,548.61. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,547,230.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeryl L. Hilleman sold 1,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total value of $26,570.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at $87,293.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 1,709 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total value of $29,548.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,547,230.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,843 shares of company stock valued at $482,792. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of SI-BONE during the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 111.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 3,769 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of SI-BONE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SI-BONE in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and degeneration, adult deformity, and pelvic ring traumatic fractures.

