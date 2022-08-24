Sidus Space, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.12) Per Share (NASDAQ:SIDU)

Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Taglich Brothers issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Sidus Space in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 17th. Taglich Brothers analyst J. Nobile anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Sidus Space’s current full-year earnings is ($0.52) per share. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for Sidus Space’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS.

Sidus Space Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of SIDU opened at $2.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Sidus Space has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $29.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sidus Space

About Sidus Space

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sidus Space during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sidus Space in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sidus Space during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Sidus Space by 113.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 16,406 shares during the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sidus Space, Inc, a space-as-a-service company, engages in the design, manufacture, launch, and data collection of commercial satellite worldwide. Its services include satellite manufacturing; precision manufacturing, assembly, and test; low earth orbit microsatellite; payload integrations; launch and support services; space-based data services and analytics; precision computer numerical control machining and fabrication; Swiss screw machining; wire cable harness fabrication; 3D composite and metal printing; and satellite deployment and microgravity testing and research services, as well as services related to electrical and electronic assemblies.

