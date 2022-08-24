Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.67.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SWIR. TD Securities downgraded Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Sierra Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Sierra Wireless from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. B. Riley cut Sierra Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.50 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Sierra Wireless Price Performance

Sierra Wireless stock opened at $30.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.59. Sierra Wireless has a 12 month low of $13.44 and a 12 month high of $30.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sierra Wireless ( NASDAQ:SWIR Get Rating ) (TSE:SW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.22. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $188.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Potomac Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,668 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,884,000 after acquiring an additional 4,972 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 1.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 695,666 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,550,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP lifted its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 250.5% during the fourth quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 35,997 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 25,726 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 219.0% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 40,786 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, IoT Solutions and Enterprise Solutions. The IoT Solutions segment offers cellular wireless IoT modules that provides original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with 5G, 4G LTE, third generation/second generation, low power wide area, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global navigation satellite system connectivity; embedded broadband solutions, including industrial-grade modules, which offers speed, bandwidth, and network performance for connecting to 5G and 4G networks; and IoT connectivity services.

Further Reading

