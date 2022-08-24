Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $30.96

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $30.96 and last traded at $30.94, with a volume of 23426 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SWIR. Roth Capital restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Sierra Wireless from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. B. Riley lowered Sierra Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.50 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TD Securities lowered Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sierra Wireless currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.57.

Get Sierra Wireless alerts:

Sierra Wireless Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.90, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.99.

Institutional Trading of Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless ( NASDAQ:SWIR Get Rating ) (TSE:SW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.22. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $188.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. Sierra Wireless’s revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWIR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 36.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,761,074 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,770,000 after purchasing an additional 466,126 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 984,681 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $23,042,000 after purchasing an additional 374,227 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless in the 1st quarter worth about $6,241,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Sierra Wireless by 273.2% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 463,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,849,000 after buying an additional 339,100 shares during the period. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Sierra Wireless during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,525,000. 63.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, IoT Solutions and Enterprise Solutions. The IoT Solutions segment offers cellular wireless IoT modules that provides original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with 5G, 4G LTE, third generation/second generation, low power wide area, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global navigation satellite system connectivity; embedded broadband solutions, including industrial-grade modules, which offers speed, bandwidth, and network performance for connecting to 5G and 4G networks; and IoT connectivity services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.