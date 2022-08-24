SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) Stock Price Down 0.5%

SilverCrest Metals Inc (CVE:SIL – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$8.08 and last traded at C$8.52. Approximately 246,455 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 156,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.56.
Analyst Ratings Changes
SIL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$14.25 to C$13.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$15.25 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cormark set a C$14.00 target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th.
SilverCrest Metals Trading Down 0.5 %
The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -83.53. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.52.
Insider Transactions at SilverCrest Metals
SilverCrest Metals Company Profile
SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.
Featured Stories
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Lifted By Institutional Shift
- Palo Alto Networks Leads Cloud Security Stocks Higher
- MarketBeat Podcast: Fantasy Football Strategy With Your Stock Portfolio
- Should You Buy These Copper Stocks Ahead Of Monster Demand?
- Three Industrial Stocks That Can Weather a Stormy Recession
Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.