SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) Stock Price Down 0.5%

SilverCrest Metals Inc (CVE:SIL – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$8.08 and last traded at C$8.52. Approximately 246,455 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 156,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SIL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$14.25 to C$13.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$15.25 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cormark set a C$14.00 target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

SilverCrest Metals Trading Down 0.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -83.53. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.52.

Insider Transactions at SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

In other news, Senior Officer Christopher Kyle Ritchie sold 17,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.48, for a total value of C$165,834.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 685,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,499,039.68. In other news, Senior Officer Stephany Fier sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.30, for a total value of C$622,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 395,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,280,492. Also, Senior Officer Christopher Kyle Ritchie sold 17,502 shares of SilverCrest Metals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.48, for a total transaction of C$165,834.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 685,900 shares in the company, valued at C$6,499,039.68. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 280,000 shares of company stock worth $2,349,907.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

