SingularityDAO (SDAO) Price Hits $0.39

SingularityDAO (SDAO) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. One SingularityDAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00001829 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityDAO has a market capitalization of $15.06 million and $699,769.00 worth of SingularityDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SingularityDAO has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004682 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,362.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004728 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004680 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003824 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002393 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.57 or 0.00129072 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00033454 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00076732 BTC.

SingularityDAO Coin Profile

SingularityDAO (SDAO) is a coin. SingularityDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,560,574 coins. SingularityDAO’s official Twitter account is @SingularityDao.

Buying and Selling SingularityDAO

