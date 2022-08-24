Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:BLCN) Shares Down 2.8%

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:BLCN – Get Rating) shares fell 2.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.14 and last traded at $27.17. 37,624 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 42,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.95.

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.27 and a 200-day moving average of $31.62.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.