Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.88.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Skillz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Skillz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

SKLZ stock opened at $1.45 on Wednesday. Skillz has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $13.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 8.61 and a quick ratio of 8.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $607.80 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 2.37.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKLZ. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Skillz in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Skillz in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Skillz by 350.0% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Skillz in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Commerce Bank bought a new stake in Skillz in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. 44.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players in fair, fun, and meaningful competition. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users worldwide.

