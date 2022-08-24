Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) Trading Up 3.1%

Shares of Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND – Get Rating) were up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.07 and last traded at $1.99. Approximately 90,488 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 325,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.93.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Smart Sand from $2.15 to $3.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.
Smart Sand Stock Up 3.1 %
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $90.14 million, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.41.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smart Sand in the second quarter worth about $35,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Smart Sand in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Smart Sand in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smart Sand in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Smart Sand in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.49% of the company’s stock.
About Smart Sand
Smart Sand, Inc, an integrated frac sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also provides logistics services; and SmartSystems, a wellsite proppant storage solution.
