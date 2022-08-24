Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) Trading Up 3.1%

Shares of Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND – Get Rating) were up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.07 and last traded at $1.99. Approximately 90,488 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 325,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.93.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Smart Sand from $2.15 to $3.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $90.14 million, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.41.

In other Smart Sand news, COO William John Young sold 29,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.46, for a total transaction of $101,364.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 248,602 shares in the company, valued at $860,162.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, COO William John Young sold 29,296 shares of Smart Sand stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.46, for a total value of $101,364.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 248,602 shares in the company, valued at $860,162.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. sold 2,552,462 shares of Smart Sand stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.18, for a total value of $8,116,829.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,200,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,076,648.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,592,712 shares of company stock worth $8,255,656 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smart Sand in the second quarter worth about $35,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Smart Sand in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Smart Sand in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smart Sand in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Smart Sand in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.49% of the company’s stock.

Smart Sand, Inc, an integrated frac sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also provides logistics services; and SmartSystems, a wellsite proppant storage solution.

