SmartCash Hits One Day Trading Volume of $10,773.00 (SMART)

SmartCash (SMART) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One SmartCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SmartCash has traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. SmartCash has a total market capitalization of $776,532.09 and approximately $10,773.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,519.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,664.92 or 0.07736856 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000319 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00024738 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.83 or 0.00166505 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.59 or 0.00262974 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.65 or 0.00704708 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.26 or 0.00614602 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001037 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

SmartCash Profile

SmartCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SmartCash is forum.smartcash.cc. SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. SmartCash’s official website is smartcash.cc.

Buying and Selling SmartCash

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartCash is a community governance, cooperation & growth focused cryptocurrency based on the Keccak algorithm. The team uses 80% of the block reward to fund not only the community projects, but also the growth & development of SmartCash. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SmartCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

