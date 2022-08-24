Softcat plc (LON:SCT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Softcat plc (LON:SCT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,962 ($23.71).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Softcat in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.

Softcat Stock Performance

Shares of SCT stock opened at GBX 1,263 ($15.26) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,340.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,441.30. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,472.55. Softcat has a 12 month low of GBX 1,242.50 ($15.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,251.06 ($27.20).

Softcat Company Profile

Softcat plc primarily acts as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

