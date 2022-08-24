Solitron Devices (OTCMKTS:SODI) Shares Up 21.6%

Shares of Solitron Devices, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SODI – Get Rating) shot up 21.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.00 and last traded at $13.00. 826 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 2,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.69.

Solitron Devices Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.66.

Solitron Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Solitron Devices, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets solid-state semiconductor components and related devices primarily for the military and aerospace markets. The company offers various bipolar and metal oxide semiconductor (MOS) power transistors, power and control hybrids, junction and power MOS field effect transistors, field effect transistors, and other related products.

Recommended Stories

