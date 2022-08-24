SOLVE Price Down 3.7% Over Last Week (SOLVE)

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 24th. One SOLVE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0431 or 0.00000200 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SOLVE has a total market cap of $20.78 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SOLVE has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004637 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00058743 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000021 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded up 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000136 BTC.

SOLVE (CRYPTO:SOLVE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 482,324,963 coins. SOLVE’s official website is solve.care. The Reddit community for SOLVE is /r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care. SOLVE’s official message board is medium.com/solve-care-foundation.

According to CryptoCompare, “Solve.Care platform is designed to simplify access to care, reduce administrative steps and burden, simplify and speed up payments to healthcare providers globally using Blockchain technology. It utilizes blockchain technology to reduce the enormous global clinical and IT system costs associated with our current healthcare system. The Solve.Care platform, along with its vast components, is available to all parties involved and creates far-reaching and timeless benefits. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOLVE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SOLVE using one of the exchanges listed above.

