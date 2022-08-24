Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.19

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.19 and traded as high as $3.24. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $3.08, with a volume of 58,627 shares trading hands.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.19.
Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.30 million for the quarter. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 49.64% and a negative net margin of 37.71%.
Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, develops and produces stabilized hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for wound care, animal health care, eye care, oral care, and dermatological conditions in the United States, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Epicyn, an antimicrobial facial cleanser; Levicyn, an HOCl based prescription product to manage and relieve burning, itching, and pain experienced with various types of dermatoses; Celacyn gel, a HOCl-based topical prescription product indicated to promote efficient healing through the management of new and old scars; and SebuDerm to manage and relieve the burning, itching, erythema, scaling, and pain associated with seborrhea and seborrheic dermatitis.
