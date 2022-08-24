Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.19

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.19 and traded as high as $3.24. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $3.08, with a volume of 58,627 shares trading hands.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.19.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.30 million for the quarter. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 49.64% and a negative net margin of 37.71%.

Institutional Trading of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals

About Sonoma Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sonoma Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SNOA Get Rating ) by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.44% of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.75% of the company’s stock.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, develops and produces stabilized hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for wound care, animal health care, eye care, oral care, and dermatological conditions in the United States, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Epicyn, an antimicrobial facial cleanser; Levicyn, an HOCl based prescription product to manage and relieve burning, itching, and pain experienced with various types of dermatoses; Celacyn gel, a HOCl-based topical prescription product indicated to promote efficient healing through the management of new and old scars; and SebuDerm to manage and relieve the burning, itching, erythema, scaling, and pain associated with seborrhea and seborrheic dermatitis.

