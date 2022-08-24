Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO) Major Shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent Sells 1,275,000 Shares

Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) major shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent sold 1,275,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $17,046,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,265,129 shares in the company, valued at $752,264,774.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

International Corp/Ma Advent also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 15th, International Corp/Ma Advent sold 8,500,000 shares of Sovos Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $113,645,000.00.

Sovos Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Sovos Brands stock traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $14.73. 434,739 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,100. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.25. Sovos Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.52 and a 12-month high of $17.41.

Institutional Trading of Sovos Brands

Sovos Brands ( NASDAQ:SOVO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $197.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.60 million. Sovos Brands had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 9.21%. On average, analysts expect that Sovos Brands, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Sovos Brands by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,735,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,331,000 after purchasing an additional 17,931 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Sovos Brands by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,604,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,298,000 after acquiring an additional 629,913 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Sovos Brands by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,215,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,412,000 after acquiring an additional 251,345 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sovos Brands by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,912,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,123,000 after purchasing an additional 253,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sovos Brands by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 871,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,838,000 after purchasing an additional 54,157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

About Sovos Brands

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinners & Sauces, and Breakfast & Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

