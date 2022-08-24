SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda Buys 1,999,053 Shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Get Rating) by 970.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,204,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,999,053 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF accounts for 5.3% of SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda owned approximately 1.27% of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF worth $83,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWZ. Provida Pension Fund Administrator bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $119,560,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,534,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,065 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 236.0% during the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,784,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,164 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,497,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $126,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,586,000.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.24. 1,028,388 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,173,680. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.38 and its 200 day moving average is $32.18. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 12 month low of $25.22 and a 12 month high of $39.59.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

