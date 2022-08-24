SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda Buys New Shares in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,208,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,608,000. Global X Uranium ETF makes up 2.0% of SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda owned approximately 1.57% of Global X Uranium ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management acquired a new position in Global X Uranium ETF in the first quarter worth about $19,620,000. GenTrust LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 601,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,737,000 after buying an additional 73,624 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 141.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 364,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,525,000 after buying an additional 213,169 shares in the last quarter. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $7,926,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 281,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,416,000 after buying an additional 97,121 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Uranium ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA URA traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.97. 352,551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,583,329. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.24. Global X Uranium ETF has a twelve month low of $17.65 and a twelve month high of $31.60.

