SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda Makes New $5.19 Million Investment in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 54,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,192,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,163,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 205,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,710,000 after buying an additional 7,279 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 33,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,211,000 after buying an additional 10,417 shares during the period. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on H. StockNews.com upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hyatt Hotels currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.85.

Hyatt Hotels Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE:H traded up $3.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.57. 5,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 684,049. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.29 and a beta of 1.41. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.12 and a fifty-two week high of $108.10.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.47. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 4.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.15) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $265,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,428 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,878. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 7,141 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $672,396.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,020.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 3,000 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $265,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,587 shares of company stock worth $1,062,672. 21.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.