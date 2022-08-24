SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda Purchases 29,890 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda lifted its position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,462 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,890 shares during the period. Boyd Gaming comprises 0.6% of SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda owned 0.13% of Boyd Gaming worth $9,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 6,433.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 825,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,285,000 after purchasing an additional 812,625 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 907,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,678,000 after purchasing an additional 3,858 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 1,324.7% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 20,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 19,486 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Boyd Gaming during the 1st quarter worth about $729,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Boyd Gaming during the 1st quarter worth about $287,000. Institutional investors own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Boyd Gaming

In related news, VP William R. Boyd sold 70,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $4,147,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,986,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,701,428.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP William R. Boyd sold 70,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $4,147,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,986,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,701,428.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 101,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $6,085,248.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,261,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,492,515.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Stock Performance

Boyd Gaming stock traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.50. The company had a trading volume of 5,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,757. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Boyd Gaming Co. has a one year low of $47.66 and a one year high of $72.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.44 and a 200 day moving average of $59.59.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.10. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 40.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Boyd Gaming Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BYD shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.36.

Boyd Gaming Profile

(Get Rating)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

