SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda Takes $3.85 Million Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 29,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,850,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 155.0% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 28,082 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,716,000 after buying an additional 17,071 shares during the period. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Baidu by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 41,480 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,488,000 after purchasing an additional 15,380 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Baidu by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 264,747 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,026,000 after purchasing an additional 30,100 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Baidu by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 279,745 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,011,000 after purchasing an additional 9,850 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in Baidu by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 85,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,264,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BIDU. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Baidu from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Baidu in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Baidu from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Baidu from $243.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baidu has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.36.

Shares of Baidu stock traded up $5.58 on Wednesday, reaching $139.65. 69,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,918,249. The company has a market capitalization of $48.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.70. Baidu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.62 and a 52 week high of $182.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $141.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

