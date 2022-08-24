Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Sets New 52-Week Low at $91.48

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $91.48 and last traded at $92.57, with a volume of 11542 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.26.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $126.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $149.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.33.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.72. The stock has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.35). Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 51.13%.

In related news, Director Andrea J. Ayers bought 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $95.69 per share, with a total value of $1,483,195.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,483,195. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

