Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH)

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 20,135 call options on the company. This is an increase of 107% compared to the typical daily volume of 9,727 call options.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farfetch in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Farfetch during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Farfetch by 78.4% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Farfetch during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Farfetch during the first quarter valued at $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch stock traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,647,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,168,091. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.30. Farfetch has a 12 month low of $6.52 and a 12 month high of $47.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 2.99.

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). Farfetch had a return on equity of 1,826.57% and a net margin of 73.70%. The company had revenue of $514.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Farfetch will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reduced their target price on Farfetch from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Cowen cut Farfetch from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Farfetch from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Farfetch in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on Farfetch from $42.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.81.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

