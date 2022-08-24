StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut ObsEva from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered ObsEva from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of ObsEva in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on ObsEva in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $10.50.
Shares of NASDAQ:OBSV opened at $0.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.36. ObsEva has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98.
ObsEva SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin releasing hormone receptor antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.
