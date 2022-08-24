StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut ObsEva from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered ObsEva from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of ObsEva in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on ObsEva in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $10.50.

ObsEva Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OBSV opened at $0.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.36. ObsEva has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About ObsEva

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OBSV. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in ObsEva by 54,142.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 484,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 483,490 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in ObsEva by 12.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,450,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 155,366 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ObsEva in the second quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of ObsEva by 15.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 668,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 90,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of ObsEva by 434.2% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 104,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 85,303 shares during the last quarter. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

ObsEva SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin releasing hormone receptor antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.

Further Reading

