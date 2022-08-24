Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS) Director Laurie L. Dotter Purchases 528 Shares

Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS – Get Rating) Director Laurie L. Dotter acquired 528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.00 per share, with a total value of $16,896.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,896. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

STRS stock traded up $1.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.80. 14,191 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,078. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.26. Stratus Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.26 and a 1 year high of $46.44.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Stratus Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STRS. Oasis Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Stratus Properties by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,199,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,872,000 after buying an additional 71,424 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stratus Properties by 5.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 331,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,268,000 after buying an additional 16,419 shares during the period. Crown Advisors Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stratus Properties by 50.0% during the first quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,231,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Stratus Properties by 161.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,955,000 after buying an additional 37,483 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Stratus Properties by 246.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 38,117 shares during the period. 49.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stratus Properties Inc, a real estate company, engages in the acquisition, entitlement, development, management, and sale of commercial, and multi-and single-family residential real estate properties primarily in Texas. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Operations and Leasing Operations.

