Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS) Director Laurie L. Dotter Purchases 528 Shares

Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS – Get Rating) Director Laurie L. Dotter acquired 528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.00 per share, with a total value of $16,896.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,896. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
STRS stock traded up $1.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.80. 14,191 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,078. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.26. Stratus Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.26 and a 1 year high of $46.44.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Stratus Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
Stratus Properties Inc, a real estate company, engages in the acquisition, entitlement, development, management, and sale of commercial, and multi-and single-family residential real estate properties primarily in Texas. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Operations and Leasing Operations.
