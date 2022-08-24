Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS) Director Purchases $16,896.00 in Stock

Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS – Get Rating) Director Laurie L. Dotter purchased 528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.00 per share, with a total value of $16,896.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,896. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Stratus Properties Stock Performance

Shares of Stratus Properties stock traded up $1.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.80. 14,191 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,078. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Stratus Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.26 and a 52-week high of $46.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STRS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Stratus Properties by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Stratus Properties by 7.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Stratus Properties by 200.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Stratus Properties by 342.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Stratus Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Stratus Properties

Separately, StockNews.com raised Stratus Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Stratus Properties Inc, a real estate company, engages in the acquisition, entitlement, development, management, and sale of commercial, and multi-and single-family residential real estate properties primarily in Texas. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Operations and Leasing Operations.

