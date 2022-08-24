Summit Partners L P Sells 750,000 Shares of Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR)

Summit Partners L P reduced its position in shares of Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Rating) by 53.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 660,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750,000 shares during the quarter. Sharecare comprises about 0.1% of Summit Partners L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Summit Partners L P’s holdings in Sharecare were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHCR. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sharecare in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Sharecare by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 508,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after buying an additional 5,074 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Sharecare during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sharecare by 158.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 22,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Sharecare in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 16.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sharecare alerts:

Sharecare Stock Up 10.7 %

Shares of SHCR traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,552,654. The firm has a market cap of $694.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.41. Sharecare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $9.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sharecare ( NASDAQ:SHCR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $103.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.93 million. Sharecare had a negative return on equity of 18.17% and a negative net margin of 23.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($8.77) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Sharecare, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Sharecare from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Sharecare in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock.

Sharecare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital healthcare platform company. Its Sharecare platform connects people, patients, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities that optimize individual and population-wide well-being. The company offers enterprise solutions based on a software-as-a-service model that allows enterprise clients to message, motivate, and manage their populations, as well as measure their population progress; a suite of data and information-driven solutions; and life sciences solutions, which provides members with personalized information, programs, and resources to enhance their health and well-being.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sharecare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharecare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.