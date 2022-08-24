SVF Investment (NASDAQ:SVFA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFA – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 7,848 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 99,093 shares.The stock last traded at $9.90 and had previously closed at $9.91.

SVF Investment Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.83.

Institutional Trading of SVF Investment

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVFA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in SVF Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of SVF Investment by 207.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 6,389 shares during the last quarter. Dryden Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SVF Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Q Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SVF Investment during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in SVF Investment during the 4th quarter worth $123,000. 53.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SVF Investment

SVF Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

