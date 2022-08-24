Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Receives $387.20 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $401.73.

Several research firms have weighed in on SNPS. StockNews.com downgraded Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $409.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on Synopsys to $350.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

Synopsys Stock Performance

Synopsys stock opened at $359.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $335.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $315.18. The company has a market capitalization of $54.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.48, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.22. Synopsys has a fifty-two week low of $255.02 and a fifty-two week high of $391.17.

Insider Activity at Synopsys

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 20.86%. Synopsys’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Synopsys will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 4,651 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.67, for a total value of $1,398,416.17. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,173 shares in the company, valued at $13,582,165.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Synopsys news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 4,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.67, for a total transaction of $1,398,416.17. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,173 shares in the company, valued at $13,582,165.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $1,142,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,465,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,717 shares of company stock worth $38,143,438. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 18.5% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 64.7% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 2.0% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 4.6% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Articles

