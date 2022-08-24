Syntax Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Syntax Advisors LLC raised its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 493 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Syntax Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,280,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Intuit by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 84,272 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,205,000 after purchasing an additional 25,217 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in Intuit by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 180,974 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,406,000 after purchasing an additional 9,369 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Intuit by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 517 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Intuit by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 56,912 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,607,000 after buying an additional 6,464 shares in the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total value of $380,109.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 343 shares in the company, valued at $132,497.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total value of $380,109.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,497.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total value of $3,923,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,268,263.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,774 shares of company stock worth $5,002,772. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intuit Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INTU. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $580.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Intuit from $465.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Intuit from $650.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Intuit from $476.00 to $516.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Intuit from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $577.89.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $449.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $339.36 and a twelve month high of $716.86. The stock has a market cap of $126.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $423.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $439.53.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 20.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 30.84%.

Intuit Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.