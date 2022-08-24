Syntropy Hits One Day Volume of $375,163.00 (NOIA)

Syntropy (NOIA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. Syntropy has a market cap of $43.68 million and approximately $375,163.00 worth of Syntropy was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Syntropy has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar. One Syntropy coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0745 or 0.00000345 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Syntropy alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004634 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,580.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004680 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004637 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003813 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002369 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00129035 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00033574 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00076377 BTC.

Syntropy Profile

Syntropy is a coin. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. Syntropy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 586,301,860 coins. Syntropy’s official message board is medium.com/syntropynet. The Reddit community for Syntropy is https://reddit.com/r/SyntropyNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Syntropy’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Syntropy is syntropynet.com.

Buying and Selling Syntropy

According to CryptoCompare, “NOIA is a content delivery network technology that utilizes idle bandwidth and storage from computers around the world to create a widely distributed and decentralized layer of the internet’s infrastructure with the goal of improving data delivery across the internet. Every website and application in both current and decentralized internet can use NOIA for content delivery with the goal of decreasing expenses and realize more efficient content distribution. NOIA is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole currency within the system that is being transferred from its customers (content hosting websites) onto its nodes that deliver that content for them. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syntropy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syntropy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Syntropy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Syntropy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Syntropy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.