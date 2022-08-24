T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by Investment Management of Virginia LLC

Investment Management of Virginia LLC decreased its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,574 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,242 shares during the quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $4,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TROW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $387,395,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,376,088 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $359,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,981 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,442,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,427,600,000 after purchasing an additional 900,933 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,847,235 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $430,474,000 after purchasing an additional 734,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,159,851 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $424,714,000 after purchasing an additional 668,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total transaction of $1,509,086.81. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 136,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,311,793.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $119,462.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,636.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total value of $1,509,086.81. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 136,410 shares in the company, valued at $17,311,793.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

Shares of TROW stock traded up $2.43 on Wednesday, reaching $126.20. 9,837 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,471,992. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.72 and a 12-month high of $224.55. The company has a market capitalization of $28.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $119.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.61.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.85). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 33.26% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 46.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on TROW shares. Citigroup cut their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $124.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.30.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

