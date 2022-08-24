TABOO TOKEN (TABOO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $145,410.00

TABOO TOKEN (TABOO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 24th. One TABOO TOKEN coin can now be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TABOO TOKEN has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar. TABOO TOKEN has a total market capitalization of $17.39 million and approximately $145,410.00 worth of TABOO TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001615 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002154 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.60 or 0.00769552 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00016279 BTC.
About TABOO TOKEN
TABOO TOKEN’s total supply is 9,782,678,080 coins. TABOO TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @TABOOOFFICIAL2.
Buying and Selling TABOO TOKEN
