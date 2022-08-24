Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$2.75–$2.50 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.73 billion-$5.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.32 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to -$0.96–$0.86 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to $185.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $229.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $160.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Monday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $168.32.

TTWO stock opened at $124.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.74. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12 month low of $101.85 and a 12 month high of $195.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.98.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($1.60). Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Take-Two Interactive Software’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.78, for a total transaction of $399,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,212,190.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total value of $420,021.63. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,452,887.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.78, for a total transaction of $399,312.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,212,190.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 95.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $556,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 260,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,940,000 after buying an additional 45,826 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

