Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Trading 3.4% Higher

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 3.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.38 and last traded at $3.33. 109,659 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 105,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.25 to C$6.75 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Get Tamarack Valley Energy alerts:

Tamarack Valley Energy Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.76.

Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in the Clearwater assets covering an area of approximately 357 sections of land located in Alberta; Charlie Lake assets covering approximately 357 sections of land in the northwestern area of Alberta; Viking light oil play in central and southern Alberta and west central Saskatchewan; Barons Sand oil play in the Penny area of southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.