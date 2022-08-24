Tap Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $211.00 (XTP)

Tap (XTP) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. Over the last seven days, Tap has traded down 0% against the dollar. One Tap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tap has a market capitalization of $332,618.68 and approximately $211.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tap alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004652 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,497.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004703 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004652 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003811 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002378 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00128948 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00033543 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00076671 BTC.

Tap Coin Profile

Tap (XTP) is a coin. It was first traded on December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 coins. The official message board for Tap is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d. The Reddit community for Tap is https://reddit.com/r/TAP_Official. Tap’s official website is www.tap.global. Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tap offers one-stop services for cryptocurrency participants and aims to remove financial boundaries by supporting connections with banks and exchanges. After depositing fiat currency into the TAP app, users can trade various cryptocurrencies on various exchanges using one app and a single KYC process. Users can also send any crypto asset to anyone in the world for free and the asset can be used by the recipient instantly. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.