Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $73.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of TARO traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,700. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a one year low of $32.15 and a one year high of $71.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TARO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $156.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.90 million. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 15.96%. On average, research analysts predict that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 684,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,744,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Krensavage Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.0% during the first quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 565,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,483,000 after buying an additional 26,984 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 534,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,128,000 after buying an additional 17,947 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 8.5% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 379,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,410,000 after buying an additional 29,606 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 274,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,763,000 after buying an additional 15,595 shares during the period. 12.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

