TCV Acquisition (NASDAQ:TCVA) Shares Down 0.1%

TCV Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TCVA – Get Rating) was down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.80 and last traded at $9.80. Approximately 4,856 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 123,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.81.

TCV Acquisition Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.78 and its 200-day moving average is $9.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCVA. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TCV Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,811,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of TCV Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $6,390,000. Kawa Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of TCV Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $1,717,000. Q Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TCV Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $5,711,000. Finally, Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of TCV Acquisition in the first quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.69% of the company’s stock.

About TCV Acquisition

TCV Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

