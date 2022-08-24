TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$140.96.

TFII has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a C$131.00 price objective on shares of TFI International in a research report on Friday, August 12th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$125.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$157.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$150.00 to C$152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a C$120.00 price objective on shares of TFI International in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

In other news, Director Alain Bédard sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$100.87, for a total value of C$3,530,390.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,244,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$428,135,600.22.

Shares of TSE TFII opened at C$134.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$115.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$116.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.09. TFI International has a 52 week low of C$93.63 and a 52 week high of C$148.63.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

