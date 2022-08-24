The Children’s Place, Inc. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $3.95 Per Share, Telsey Advisory Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:PLCE)

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Children’s Place in a report released on Thursday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.95 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.54. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Children’s Place’s current full-year earnings is $7.00 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Children’s Place’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.07 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.00 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.23 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.65 EPS.

Get Children's Place alerts:

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($1.86). The business had revenue of $380.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.42 million. Children’s Place had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 60.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share.

Children’s Place Price Performance

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on PLCE. StockNews.com downgraded Children’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup cut Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $48.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. B. Riley lowered their target price on Children’s Place from $84.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Children’s Place from $56.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.60.

Shares of NASDAQ PLCE opened at $44.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $587.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.97. Children’s Place has a 1-year low of $36.97 and a 1-year high of $113.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.06 and a 200-day moving average of $49.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Children’s Place

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Children’s Place by 24.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,307,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,875,000 after buying an additional 253,484 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Children’s Place in the fourth quarter worth $14,225,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Children’s Place by 816.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 200,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,918,000 after buying an additional 178,847 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Children’s Place in the fourth quarter worth $7,656,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Children’s Place in the second quarter worth $3,649,000. 99.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Children’s Place

In related news, Director John E. Bachman acquired 1,500 shares of Children’s Place stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.50 per share, with a total value of $57,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $777,007. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

About Children’s Place

(Get Rating)

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, and Sugar & Jade brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.