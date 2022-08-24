The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KO. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $444,000. TRH Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 143,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,907,000 after buying an additional 15,091 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 108,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,697,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $64.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.71.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on KO. Cowen boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. HSBC boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.35.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total value of $2,050,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,542,824.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $160,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total transaction of $2,050,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at $22,542,824.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

