The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $85.51

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (TSE:DSG – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:DSGX) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$85.51 and traded as high as C$91.72. The Descartes Systems Group shares last traded at C$91.52, with a volume of 75,379 shares traded.

The Descartes Systems Group Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$85.82 and a 200-day moving average of C$85.13. The company has a market cap of C$7.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 66.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:DSGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$147.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$143.59 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.7027718 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

In related news, Director John Joseph Walker bought 929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$59.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$54,968.93. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,429 shares in the company, valued at C$321,233.93.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

