The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) to Neutral

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Chardan Capital cut their price target on Krystal Biotech from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

Krystal Biotech Trading Up 0.3 %

Krystal Biotech stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.55. 1,948 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,853. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.18 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.82 and its 200 day moving average is $65.79. Krystal Biotech has a 52 week low of $38.86 and a 52 week high of $102.99.

Institutional Trading of Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech ( NASDAQ:KRYS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.11). Equities analysts expect that Krystal Biotech will post -5.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRYS. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 187.5% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at about $333,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at about $342,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

About Krystal Biotech

(Get Rating)

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.