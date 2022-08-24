The Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
The Hain Celestial Group Price Performance
NASDAQ HAIN opened at $24.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 0.68. The Hain Celestial Group has a 12 month low of $21.19 and a 12 month high of $48.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HAIN shares. CL King initiated coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut The Hain Celestial Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $44.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Cowen began coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Hain Celestial Group
The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile
The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.
