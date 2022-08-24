The Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Hain Celestial Group Price Performance

NASDAQ HAIN opened at $24.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 0.68. The Hain Celestial Group has a 12 month low of $21.19 and a 12 month high of $48.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HAIN shares. CL King initiated coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut The Hain Celestial Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $44.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Cowen began coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 31.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 13,987 shares during the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

