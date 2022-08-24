The Mission Marketing Group (LON:TMMG) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $78.50

The Mission Marketing Group plc (LON:TMMG – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 78.50 ($0.95) and traded as high as GBX 80.25 ($0.97). The Mission Marketing Group shares last traded at GBX 78.50 ($0.95), with a volume of 442,939 shares changing hands.
The Mission Marketing Group Stock Down 1.3 %
The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 78.50 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 78.50. The company has a market capitalization of £65.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.35.
The Mission Marketing Group Company Profile
The Mission Marketing Group plc provides marketing and advertising related services in the United Kingdom, Asia, and the United States. The company operates through Branding, Advertising & Digital, Media, Events and Learning, Public Relations, and Central segments. It offers marketing communications services for the technology and medical sector; advertising, media buying, digital marketing, events, and training services; and public relations services in the areas of science, engineering, and technology.
