The Transfer Token Achieves Market Cap of $6.14 Million (TTT)

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 19.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. The Transfer Token has a total market capitalization of $6.14 million and approximately $3,574.00 worth of The Transfer Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, The Transfer Token has traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. One The Transfer Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0562 or 0.00000259 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004606 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00058802 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000134 BTC.

The Transfer Token Profile

TTT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 21st, 2017. The Transfer Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 109,321,486 coins. The Transfer Token’s official message board is medium.com/@atomofficialsns. The Reddit community for The Transfer Token is https://reddit.com/r/AtomSolutions and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The Transfer Token’s official Twitter account is @Tap_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Transfer Token’s official website is www.atom-solutions.jp/en/xecttt.

The Transfer Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Transfer Token (TTT), brainstormed and developed by Atom Solutions Co., Ltd, is a token native to Eternal Wallet, set to change the current landscape of currency exchange and overseas remittance. Intended to assist in the conducting of currency exchange. TTT aims to minimize the costs and fees of exchange compared with the current environment, and has a noteworthy feature in the form of Dividend Distribution. Put simply, users are entitled to receive a portion of the fees incurred from other users trading and exchanging on the Eternal Wallet platform, on a weekly basis, in accordance with the amount of TTT they hold in their Eternal Wallet account. Though native to Eternal Wallet, TTT can also be traded on a number of outside exchanges. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Transfer Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Transfer Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Transfer Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

