Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Trading Down 15.4% This Week

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for $0.0574 or 0.00000269 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded down 15.4% against the dollar. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $304.18 million and approximately $10.58 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00107828 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00020067 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001416 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.36 or 0.00259140 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00032901 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00008489 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

