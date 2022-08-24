Throne (THN) Hits One Day Volume of $424,032.00

Throne (THN) traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 24th. One Throne coin can now be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Throne has traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar. Throne has a market cap of $1.47 million and approximately $424,032.00 worth of Throne was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004643 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.71 or 0.00769467 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Throne Coin Profile

Throne’s total supply is 1,974,198,687 coins and its circulating supply is 390,752,313 coins. Throne’s official Twitter account is @throneNFT.

Buying and Selling Throne

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Throne directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Throne should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Throne using one of the exchanges listed above.

