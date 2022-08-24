TOKPIE Trading 3.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (TKP)

TOKPIE (TKP) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. One TOKPIE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000809 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, TOKPIE has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar. TOKPIE has a market capitalization of $5.00 million and $21,904.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SENSO (SENSO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Sylo (SYLO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000017 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TOKPIE Profile

TKP is a coin. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,714,064 coins. TOKPIE’s official website is tokpie.io. TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @tokpie_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling TOKPIE

