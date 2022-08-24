Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 25th. Analysts expect Toronto-Dominion Bank to post earnings of $1.60 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.18 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Toronto-Dominion Bank to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TD opened at $66.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $58.64 and a 12-month high of $86.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.692 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.15%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 93.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,502,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,416 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 914,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,595,000 after purchasing an additional 54,121 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 11.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 519,781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,705,000 after purchasing an additional 51,934 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,515,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 15.0% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 315,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,953,000 after acquiring an additional 41,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on TD shares. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$101.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$103.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.27.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

