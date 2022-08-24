TotemFi (TOTM) Price Tops $0.0300

TotemFi (TOTM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 24th. One TotemFi coin can now be purchased for $0.0300 or 0.00000139 BTC on major exchanges. TotemFi has a market cap of $183,549.90 and $15,135.00 worth of TotemFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TotemFi has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004634 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001601 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002137 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.63 or 0.00767499 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00016565 BTC.
TotemFi Coin Profile
TotemFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,113,675 coins. TotemFi’s official Twitter account is @TotemFi.
Buying and Selling TotemFi
